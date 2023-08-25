Left Menu

Union minister Chauhan launches C-DOT's cyber threat detection, resolution system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:21 IST
Union minister Chauhan launches C-DOT's cyber threat detection, resolution system
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Friday launched the indigenously developed cyber threat detection and resolution system Trinetra.

It has been launched on the 40th Foundation Day of C-DOT, an official statement said.

Trinetra developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is a combination of multiple security systems that provides round-the-clock near real-time actionable cyber security status and detection and resolution of cyber threats.

Chauhan exhorted young engineers and entrepreneurs to innovate relentlessly for realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and develop cutting-edge technological applications for the larger benefit of citizens.

He also inaugurated C-DOT's Enterprise Security Operation Centre (ESOC) at C-DOT campus in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023