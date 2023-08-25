Indian-origin man arrested in California for shooting & killing woman

Left Menu

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in the US state of California for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in a parking garage, a media report said on Friday.

Simranjit Singh shot and killed the 34-year-old woman he was dating in a parking garage at a mall in Roseville, California, a news report in KCRA3.com said.

According to Roseville police, the two arrived at the mall together on Saturday morning, where Singh shot the woman on the third floor of the parking garage and ran away from the scene, leaving the gun in the garage.

Police apprehended Singh near a store across the street from the mall, Lt. Chris Ciampa of the Roseville police department was quoted as saying in the report.

Immediately after the shooting, Singh went shopping and allegedly bought a shirt with cash, "changed into it, put the old shirt in a shopping bag and asked to leave the store. It was in lockdown due to the active shooter situation," the report said.

"Through eyewitness accounts and descriptions and his last known direction of travel, it was just a lot of officers in the area looking for him,'' Ciampa said.

He said the police interviewed eyewitnesses and checked the Galleria's surveillance video.

''There are cameras in the garage,'' he said. ''They have an extensive security system, and we are working with them.'' According to Ciampa, Singh has been arrested and will be booked in Placer County Jail for homicide.

