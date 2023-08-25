Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Within 27 days of crime, man gets 20 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:29 IST
A man was on Friday sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh, the judgement of the fast track court coming within 27 days of the offence being committed, a police official said.

Kishore Sarathi (32) was convicted by the fast track special court (FTSC) under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and also fined Rs 1,000, Inspector General of Police (Raipur Range) Arif Sheikh told PTI.

On July 29, the victim's parents had lodged a complaint at Kurud police station that Sarathi raped their minor daughter, after which a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IG said.

''The accused was arrested from Pachpedi Naka in Raipur on the same day and was sent to judicial remand on July 30. The probe was completed in a record five days and the chargesheet was submitted in the court of Additional District and Session Judge, FTSC (POCSO) Pankaj Kumar Jain,'' he said.

On Friday, Sarathi was sentenced to imprisonment for 20 years, Sheikh informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

