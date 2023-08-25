Left Menu

Nagpur man held for circulating ex-girlfriend's intimate photographs through social media

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly circulating intimate photographs of his ex-girlfriend on social media, a police official said on Friday.

Vijay Thakre (25) was held under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology as the crime had caused immense distress and humilation to the 22-year-old victim, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

