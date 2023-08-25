Man's body found in lake in Nagpur, murder case registered

The body of a man with a head injury was found in Nimji Lake in Gondkhairi in Nagpur, after which a murder case was registered, a police official said on Friday.

Rambadan Paswan's body was found on Thursday, the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

''He had divorced his wife recently. He had returned from Gujarat on Wednesday. Since there was a head injury, we have registered a murder case. Further probe is underway,'' he said.

