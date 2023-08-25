Nagpur man booked for cheating Gadchiroli resident of Rs 8 lakh with MBBS admission promise

A man has been booked for allegedly promising to secure the admission of a youth in an MBBS course abroad and taking Rs 8 lakh, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The complainant Sandeep Bandiwar, a resident of Gadchiroli, said accused Ravi Borkar had allegedly sought 16 lakh to get his son placed in an MBBS course abroad, the official said.

''He failed to fulfil his promise after taking Rs 8 lakh, as per the complainant. He has been booked for cheating and other offences,'' the Jaripatka police station official said.

