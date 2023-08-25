Nagpur: Three arrested for cheating man of Rs 1.60 cr with cryptocurrency investment fraud

Three persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.60 crore by promising him high returns on investment, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

These three persons and an associate had got complainant Vinod Gupta to invest Rs 1.60 crore in a cryptocurrency scheme but he did not get any returns, after which he approached police, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Kishor Jham, his son Devansh, Santosh Lande and Mangal Tiwari, the Economics Offence Wing official said.

Kishore Jham, his son and Lande were arrested by Ambazari police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)