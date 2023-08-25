Left Menu

CBI court rejects Mukhtar Ansari's plea seeking clean chit in PMLA case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:15 IST
CBI court rejects Mukhtar Ansari's plea seeking clean chit in PMLA case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special CBI court on Friday rejected a plea of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking a clean chit in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Passing the order, Judge Anurodh Mishra said there was prima facie evidence against Ansari to put him on trial.

The court has fixed September 13 for framing of charges against him.

Mukhtar was booked in the PMLA case on November 7, 2022. It was alleged he earned crores in an illegal manner from a construction firm, which he forcibly occupied and in which his wife Afsa Ansari and his brother-in-law Atif Raja were partners.

