Left Menu

Owner arrested after 2 workers died in under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Okhla

Police arrested a 42-year-old owner of an under-construction building where two workers were killed and six others got injured after its portion in southeast Delhis Okhla area collapsed on them, police said on Friday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the construction work was authorised and the building plan was sanctioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:22 IST
Owner arrested after 2 workers died in under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Okhla
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a 42-year-old owner of an under-construction building where two workers were killed and six others got injured after its portion in southeast Delhi's Okhla area collapsed on them, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a case has been registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station. During the investigation, the accused owner of the property -- Tarun Garg, a resident of Pancheel Enclave -- has been arrested, the DCP said. The incident took place when excavation work to construct a basement was underway at the site, located at Sanjay Colony, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2.

Eight persons got injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of them -- Raman (18) and Mintu (50) -- were declared dead. The documents of the building, including construction permission, are being verified and a case is being lodged under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP added. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the construction work was authorised and the building plan was sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023