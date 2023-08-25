3 labourers electrocuted at construction site in Ghaziabad

Three labourers were electrocuted at a construction site in Siddhartha Vihar group housing scheme here on Friday, police said. They have been identified as Israel, Shubhankar and Gokul, all natives of West Bengal, they said. The incident took place when the three were pulling a trolley upwards which was tied with an iron wire and containing paint. As they pulled the trolley, the iron wire touched an electricity cable, due to which they became unconscious, and fell on the ground, police said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, ACP Kotwali police station Nimish Patil said.

Their family members have been informed, and police would register an FIR after getting a complaint from them, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

