PAC constable dead as service weapon goes off while cleaning

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A PAC constable deployed on security duty at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here died on Friday morning after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his service weapon, police said.

Kuldeep Tripathi (24) was deployed in the 25th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), they said.

Inspector General (IG) of Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar told PTI that it prima facie seems to be a case of accident as a few moments before the weapon went off, the deceased was seen cleaning it.

However, police are investigating the entire incident, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

