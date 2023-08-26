Left Menu

Man arrested in narco-terrorism case in J-K's Poonch

Liyaqats role in the planning and execution of the plot was unveiled through technical surveillance and human intelligence, they said.The case registered was transferred for further investigation to the SIA Jammu on July 6, the officials added.

PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:25 IST
Man arrested in narco-terrorism case in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested a key accused involved in narco-terrorism in Poonch district of the Union territory, officials said on Friday. The arrest of Liyaqat follows the recent capture of four members of a module led by Mohammad Javed in Delhi, they said.

The four accused had attempted to smuggle drugs and explosives into India via the border fence in Poonch on May 30, they said.

They were intercepted and apprehended, the officials said, adding that arms, ammunition, IEDs, and heroin were found in their possession.

The investigation revealed that the group, supervised by Javed, had planned this conspiracy. Liyaqat's role in the planning and execution of the plot was unveiled through technical surveillance and human intelligence, they said.

The case registered was transferred for further investigation to the SIA Jammu on July 6, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023