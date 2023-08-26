Left Menu

Delhi minister Gahlot directs officers to expedite preparation of FSL reports

Gahlot held a meeting with Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory FSL, Director of Prosecution, Standing Counsel Criminal of the Delhi High Court and senior officials from the National Informatics Centre NIC.He asked the Director of Prosecution DoP to share the details of cases which are pending in trial only for want of FSL reports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday directed officials to share details of cases pending trial for want of FSL reports so that the Forensic Science Laboratory can expedite the preparation of these reports. Gahlot held a meeting with Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Director of Prosecution, Standing Counsel (Criminal) of the Delhi High Court and senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

He asked the Director of Prosecution (DoP) to share the details of cases which are pending in trial only for want of FSL reports. During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation on the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) was demonstrated by experts from NIC, a statement from the government said. The presentation also shed light on the potential of ICJS to significantly enhance the prosecution's ability to swiftly dispose off cases in the court. During the discourse, it was suggested that this cutting-edge ICJS portal should be accessible to the standing counsel, additional standing counsel, and additional public prosecutors within the High Court to enable them to effortlessly access information such as charge sheets, thereby facilitating the efficient handling of various court applications, it said. Director, FSL stated that in so many cases despite preparation of FSL reports, they are not collected timely or if collected not submitted to the court within time by police. The law minister emphasised that FSL should upload the reports on the ICJS portal so that they will be beneficial for all the stakeholders. The court will be able to access the reports and even the prosecuting agency in district courts and high court can also see the reports, the statement said.

