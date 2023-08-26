Left Menu

Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 03:50 IST
Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP
Niger has given the U.S. ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave, AFP reported on Friday,

The new U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.

