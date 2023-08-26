Left Menu

Niger junta expels French ambassador

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 05:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 05:11 IST
Niger junta expels French ambassador

Niger's junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, said on Friday it had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, as relations between the West African country and its former colonial ruler deteriorated further. Like recent coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, the military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

In a statement, the junta-appointed foreign ministry said the decision to expel the ambassador was a response to actions taken by the French government that were "contrary to the interests of Niger." It said these included the envoy's refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger's new foreign minister.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Official-seeming statements were shared widely online on Friday that appeared to show Niger ordering the U.S. ambassador and German ambassador to leave the country in similar terms to the statement about the French envoy.

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Niger had informed it this had not been issued by its foreign ministry. "No such request has been made to the U.S. government," it said. A source in the junta and a Nigerien security source said only the French ambassador had been asked to leave.

The coup has pushed Niger's long-standing relationship with France to breaking-point and this latest move raises further doubts about the future of joint military efforts to fight an Islamist insurgency in the conflict-torn Sahel region. France has called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be returned to office following his ouster and has said it would support efforts by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to overturn the coup.

It has also not officially recognised a decision by the junta in early August to revoke a raft of military agreements with France, saying these had been signed with Niger's "legitimate authorities." The deterioration in Niger-France relations echoes post-coup developments in Mali and Burkina Faso, which have booted out French forces and severed long-standing ties.

Niger has strategic significance as one of the world's biggest producers of uranium and as a base for French, U.S. and other foreign troops that are helping to fight Islamist militant groups in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023