Russia downs drone near Moscow, suspends flights
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 06:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 06:01 IST
Russia reported a new drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Saturday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was brought down by air defence systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region. Three major Moscow airports Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo suspended flights early on Friday, TASS news agency reported.
Russian military have reported repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian territory over the course of this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
A rocket with a lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years
China coast guard says held maritime enforcement drills with Russia, South Korea
Russian lunar lander craft under control after launch - Ifax