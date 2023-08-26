Left Menu

Assam: Ex-editor of Bengali daily arrested for remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, released later on bail

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 26-08-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Atin Das, the former editor of a leading Bengali daily in Assam's Barak Valley, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, police said.

He was, however, later released on bail, a police officer said.

Das was arrested from his residence in Silchar in Cachar district on Friday on the basis of an FIR lodged by Congress leader Samsuddin Barlaskar at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station, Sub-inspector Faruk Hussain said.

The veteran journalist had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Gandhi at a programme organised to mark 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas' (Partition Horror Remembrance Day) on August 14.

He had allegedly questioned Mahatma Gandhi's contribution towards Independence and accused him of appeasing a section of the population.

''An FIR was registered against Das at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on August 18. On the basis of it, he was arrested from his Silchar residence,'' Hussain, the investigating officer of the case, said.

He was later released on a personal recognisance bond, he added.

