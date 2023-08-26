Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh district

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 11:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in the communally charged Nuh till August 28 in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'. The government announced the decision apprehending spread of rumours through social media by anti-social elements ahead or during the rally called to be held on Monday.

The suspension order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Saturday.

The Haryana government had earlier too suspended the mobile internet services in Nuh after the breaking out of communal clashes.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31.

''... This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hrs, to August 28, 2359 hrs..,'' the order issued by Prasad read.

Earlier on Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner had written to the ACS (Home) bringing to his notice that there is a call from 'Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat' for a 'Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra' on August 28 in the district and there is an apprehension of misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace.

''Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all the mobile internet and bulk SMS service in Nuh district to avoid any untoward situation,'' the DC wrote, requesting the ACS (Home) to issue necessary directions.

In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh through spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the internet.

He ordered the temporary suspension of the mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls.

