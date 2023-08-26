Russia destroyed drone over Belgorod region - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had destroyed a drone over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and regularly comes under fire.
Earlier on Saturday Russia reported a new drone attack on Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Belgorod
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Defence Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airports at Moscow's Vnukovo, Kaluga temporarily suspend flights amid drone reports
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone west of Moscow, two airports reopen
Moscow's Vnukovo airport suspends flights due to suspected drone
Moscow mayor says drone shot down over city
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow