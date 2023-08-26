Left Menu

Russia destroyed drone over Belgorod region - RIA

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had destroyed a drone over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and regularly comes under fire.

Earlier on Saturday Russia reported a new drone attack on Moscow.

