PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:24 IST
Maharashtra: Man lured with easy money through ‘online tasks’, loses Rs 18 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 48-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai allegedly lost nearly Rs 18 lakh after being lured with easy money through “online tasks”, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant, a resident of Kharghar, told the police that some people got in touch with him through the Telegram app offering “pre-paid” online tasks and irresistible returns. The man received some money initially but ended up forking out Rs 17.9 lakh between August 22 and 23. The money was transferred to four bank accounts, he told the police.

When the man sought payment for the tasks done by him and the return of his money, the fraudsters gave vague replies and then became unreachable, the official said.

Based on the man’s complaint, the Cyber Police station of Navi Mumbai on Friday registered a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

