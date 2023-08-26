Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 6.5 lakh with promise of loan under central scheme

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-08-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 13:31 IST
Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 6.5 lakh with promise of loan under central scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A snack shop owner from Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been cheated of nearly Rs 6.5 lakh with the promise of getting a loan for his son under a central scheme, the police said on Saturday.

The complainant told the police that accused Arvind Vinayak Baviskar offered to arrange a loan under the Centre’s Micro-Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) scheme that provides credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to small entrepreneurs.

Between January 2021 and November 2022, the accused allegedly collected Rs 6.5 lakh from the complainant on various pretexts, including charges towards the preparation of a project report, for the sanction of the loan in his son’s name, said an official.

The accused handed him over fake documents claiming that that loan had been sanctioned. When the complainant realised he had been conned, he approached the police.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said a case has been registered against accused Baviskar under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person). No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023