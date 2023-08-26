Left Menu

Haryana Police re-arrests murder accused absconding for 11 years from remote island in Andaman

A murder accused absconding for 11 years was re-arrested by a team of Haryana Police from a remote island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the charge of killing his wife in the northern state in 2007, an officer said on Saturday.

26-08-2023
In 2007, his wife was found hanging from the ceiling fan and Selvan was picked up from his rented house in Ambala in Haryana. Later, he was released on bail due to lack of evidence against him.

However, during the investigation, the sleuths suspected his involvement in the killing of his wife.

In 2012, the Ambala Court issued a fresh re-arrest warrant against him after the investigation officers placed adequate evidence against Selvan before the court.

Since then, he was absconding and after 11 years his location was found at a remote village Vijay Nagar at Campbell Bay in Nicobar district in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Campbell Bay is famous for 'Indira Point' which is the southernmost point of India.

Speaking to PTI, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said, ''He was arrested from Campbell Bay. We are in touch with our counterpart in Haryana and further investigation is on.'' On August 23, a team from Haryana reached Port Blair and then went to Campbell Bay. They took the help of the local police and in a well-coordinated joint operation by the Andaman and Haryana police, the accused was arrested.

On August 25, Selvan was brought to Port Blair and kept at the lockup of Chatham police station. On Sunday, the accused will be taken to Delhi and from there to Haryana.

Perhaps, this is for the first time that a man was arrested from such a remote place in Andaman on the charge of murder by a police team from the mainland.

