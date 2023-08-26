Left Menu

Terror module busted in J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2023 15:41 IST
Security forces have busted a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district with the arrest of two people, including the wife of a slain terrorist, police said on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that based on specific input about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established in Dardgund area of the north Kashmir district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said a person tried to flee on seeing security personnel at the checkpoint and was subsequently arrested.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from him, the spokesman said and identified the accused as Shafayat Zubair Rishi, a resident of Nesbal Sumbal.

During his questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from a woman identified as Munira Begum -- the wife of slain terrorist commander Yousuf Choupan.

Begum was also arrested, he said.

The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who ''exfiltrated'' to the neighbouring country in 1999 and was working for the revival of terrorists in the district.

Rishi was involved in a blast in Kothibagh in 2000 in which 14 people, including 12 police personnel, were killed and had remained associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later on with terror outfit Al-Badr.

Rishi was also involved in the burning of an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the case.

On the disclosure of Begum, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and a pen pistol that were to be delivered to Rishi, from a nearby forested area, the spokesman said.

During questioning, it was known that Begum had gone to Pakistan twice, the spokesman added. Rishi admitted that he was about to receive Rs 47 lakh for the revival of terrorism in the district.

With the busting of this module, the security forces have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving terrorism in the district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

