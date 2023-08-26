Left Menu

Maharashtra: Five held for 'marriage' of 14-year-old girl, three persons on the run

The accused have been booked under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 15:47 IST
Maharashtra: Five held for 'marriage' of 14-year-old girl, three persons on the run
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested and three are at large in a child marriage case in Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

On August 22, a tip off was received that some persons were planning to marry off a 14-year-old girl and a team was rushed to the venue, Kapurbawadi police station sub inspector BK Kolhapure said.

The ''marriage'' ceremony was over by then but the police managed to arrest the groom, the girl's father and three others, while the priest involved and two women are on the run, he said.

''The marriage was fixed two months ago after the groom promised to two give two tolas of gold and Rs 1 lakh. The girl's mother died some time before the marriage. The accused have been booked under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023