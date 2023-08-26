Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, seeks release of outstanding payment of Rs 6,000 crore

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-08-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:03 IST
Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, seeks release of outstanding payment of Rs 6,000 crore
Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the release Rs 6,000 crore due to the state agencies related to rice under the decentralized procurement scheme.

The ''Government of India/Food Corporation of India'' is yet to release outstanding payments of around Rs 6,000 crore to the state agencies, the letter claimed.

The state government has to bear a huge financial burden in disposal of paddy left after depositing rice in the central pool (through FCI) and the Centre does not compensate the state for this disposal of surplus paddy, Baghel pointed out.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, the prime minister should direct the concerned authorities to settle all outstanding payments in a time-bound manner, the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023