Bid to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 5.89 cr from Sri Lanka foiled: 3 held
Nearly 10 kg gold bars worth Rs 5.89 crore were seized in Tiruchirappalli and three persons were arrested in this connection, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.
The DRI officials intercepted a couple who were traveling to Chennai from Tiruchirappalli in a bus on August 23 based on specific inputs and recovered the precious metal concealed in their baggage.
During the initial investigation, the couple confessed to carrying the gold weighing 9.7 kg worth Rs 5,89,65,707 for a delivery to be made in Chennai, an official release said.
Interrogations revealed that the gold was smuggled from Sri Lanka through the Thondi coastal area of Ramnad District and was handed over to the couple instructing them to be delivered to a person in Chennai.
The three including the couple were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the release said.
