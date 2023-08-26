Left Menu

Nashik: Three vehicles damaged in Old Cidco area, three minors detained

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 18:41 IST
Three minors have been detained for allegedly damaging three vehicles in Old Cidco area of Nashik, a police official said on Friday.

The three vehicles, comprising a couple of two wheelers and one four wheeler, were damaged between 10pm and 10:30pm on Friday at three places, he said.

''Three minors have been detained and they are being questioned. These incidents have been captured by CCTV cameras in the areas,'' the Ambad police station official added.

