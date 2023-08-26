Shooting in Boston neighbourhood wounds at least 7 people

A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

"Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made," he said. "It's an ongoing investigation." Police received a call at 7:44 am reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

