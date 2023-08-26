Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 26-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 19:29 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma
Two Naxalites, including a militia platoon member of the outlawed movement, surrendered in Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

Deva and Erra told police they were disappointed with the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and, therefore, had decided to lay down arms, he said.

''Deva was a militia platoon member while Erra was part of the militia as well as an agriculture committee member under Korrosheguda Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist),'' the official said.

''They were involved in several incidents of violence in Bhejni area in the district. Deva and Erra will be rehabilitated as per the state government's surrender policy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

