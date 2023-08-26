Left Menu

Customs official allegedly jumps to death in pond near Taloja Jail; blames 3 colleagues, says Navi Mumbai police

A 38-year-old Customs superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond near Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

His body was found floating in the water on Friday.

A senior Navi Mumbai Police officer said the deceased Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, identified as Mayank Singh, left behind a one-page suicide note in which he blamed six persons, including three Customs officials, for harassing him.

He said police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating the case from different angles. Nobody is booked for abetment to suicide yet.

The police officer said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Singh last week for allegedly clearing an import consignment without appropriate customs levies. Two days back, the CBI had searched the premises of Singh and others after registering a case of corruption.

''After registration of the case, Singh was feeling low due to which he might have taken the extreme step,'' the officer claimed. The allegation against Singh is he had received bribes from two firms for releasing their goods without allowing the Customs department to collect a Rs 14.5 lakh fine. The goods were held up by the Customs Intelligence Unit at the bond warehouse of JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) in Raigad.

