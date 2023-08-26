Left Menu

CRPF head constable's hand chopped off by husband at Delhi hotel; FIR registered

A CRPF head constables hand was allegedly chopped off by her husband at a hotel in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar following an argument between them, police said on Saturday. When the woman became conscious, she called the hotel staff who later informed the police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 19:51 IST
Representative Image
  
  • India

A CRPF head constable's hand was allegedly chopped off by her husband at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar following an argument between them, police said on Saturday. The couple hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They had checked in at the hotel on Friday around 3 pm. The woman was in the city for giving a departmental examination. According to police, it is suspected that the accused might have given something to his 28-year-old wife following which she became unconscious and he later chopped off her hand from the wrist Friday evening. When the woman became conscious, she called the hotel staff who later informed the police. ''We are verifying the details provided by the victim. The woman is in a semi-conscious state and has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital. She is currently not in a position to give us more information about the case,'' a senior police officer said.

''However, we are trying to trace the accused husband who is at large. A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) has also been registered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

