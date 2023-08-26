Left Menu

Govt employee chargesheeted for duping a man in Jammu

He said Amreek Singh, a resident of Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, lodged a complaint against Bhat, claiming that he had duped him of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a government job for his wife in Doda district.Preliminary verifications were initiated against the accused and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in depth probe, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:05 IST
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a government employee here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a job for his wife, an official said. The 123-page chargesheet was filed against the accused Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of central Kashmir's Budgam district, in the court of law for judicial determination after allegations of cheating were proved during the investigation, a spokesperson of the agency said. He said Amreek Singh, a resident of Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, lodged a complaint against Bhat, claiming that he had duped him of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a government job for his wife in Doda district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

