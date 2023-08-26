Left Menu

Drug peddler sentenced to 2-month imprisonment in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:42 IST
Drug peddler sentenced to 2-month imprisonment in J-K's Samba
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir sentenced a man to two-month imprisonment in a narcotics seizure case on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

The court of additional special mobile magistrate in Samba also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Amandeep, a resident of Bari Brahmana.

Amandeep, a drug peddler, was arrested by a police team during patrolling in Vijaypur on April 27, 2018. Fifty-three gram of charas was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at Vijaypur police station.

During the trial, the spokesman said, the magistrate found sufficient evidence to convict him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023