Drug peddler sentenced to 2-month imprisonment in J-K's Samba

A court in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir sentenced a man to two-month imprisonment in a narcotics seizure case on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

The court of additional special mobile magistrate in Samba also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Amandeep, a resident of Bari Brahmana.

Amandeep, a drug peddler, was arrested by a police team during patrolling in Vijaypur on April 27, 2018. Fifty-three gram of charas was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at Vijaypur police station.

During the trial, the spokesman said, the magistrate found sufficient evidence to convict him.

