Maharashtra: Latur police recover 19 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5.5 lakh from three men
PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:45 IST
Three men have been arrested and 19 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized from them from the outskirts of Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The trio identified as Nagesh More (26), Jivan Sontake (27) and Shrivardhan Sonkambale (20) told the police that they had stolen several motorcycles from Latur and Nanded districts, an official said.
They are residents of Nanded district, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
