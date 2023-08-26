Left Menu

Man detained under PSA in J-K's Reasi

On getting the required approval, the wanted criminal was detained and lodged in sub jail Reasi under the Public Safety Act PSA, the spokesman said.The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention, without charge or trial, for up to two years in some cases.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:49 IST
A 25-year-old man was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged at a jail in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Mukhtiyar Ahmad (25), a resident of Chassana, is named in nearly a dozen cases registered at various police stations in Reasi, Udhampur and Himachal Pradesh between 2017 and 2023, mostly related to thefts and liquor smuggling. "Besides indulging in criminal activities, he was found motivating the local youth and therefore, it became imperative to book him under the stringent law to save the younger generation," a police spokesman said. He said the step was taken on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta and the detention order was sent to District Magistrate Babila Rakwal. ''On getting the required approval, the wanted criminal was detained and lodged in sub jail Reasi under the Public Safety Act (PSA),'' the spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention, without charge or trial, for up to two years in some cases.

