36 students at Mewar University in Rajasthan arrested after clash between 2 groups

Thirty-six students at Udaipurs Mewar University have been arrested following a clash between two groups in the hostel mess, police said on Saturday. He said around 20 Kashmiri students have been arrested and one injured following the clashes with students from Rajasthan and Bihar at the varsity.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:20 IST
Thirty-six students at Udaipur's Mewar University have been arrested following a clash between two groups in the hostel mess, police said on Saturday. Over half a dozen students sustained injuries in the violence that occurred on Friday night following a dispute between local students and Kashmiri students, they said. Police said two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. ''We have arrested 36 students for disturbing peace. The altercation occurred when the students were queuing up for food at the mess. Some students came at loggerheads. ''They then called their respective groups in which six to seven students sustained injuries. Two FIRs have been registered. Additional police has been deployed. The situation is under control,'' Gangrar DSP Shrawan Das said. A total of 600 Kashmiri students are currently enrolled at the university, Das said. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to release the 20 arrested Kashmiri students. In a statement, national convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami requested Gehlot to prioritise the well-being and safety of all Kashmiri students who are pursuing their studies at Mewar University. He said around 20 Kashmiri students have been arrested and one injured following the clashes with students from Rajasthan and Bihar at the varsity.

