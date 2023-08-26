Left Menu

Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims found, toll mounts to 10

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:38 IST
Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims found, toll mounts to 10
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims have been recovered, taking the death toll in the August 4 tragedy to 10, officials here said on Saturday.

Thirteen people are still missing in the incident, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

He said the two bodies were found near the banks of the Mandakini river on Friday and efforts are on to ascertain their identities.

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days.

Twenty-three people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, went missing in the early hours of August 4 after a massive landslide triggered by a flash flood near Dat Puliya in Gaurikund hit three shops standing 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023