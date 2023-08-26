Left Menu

Cow smuggler arrested in encounter in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:39 IST
Cow smuggler arrested in encounter in UP's Saharanpur
  • Country:
  • India

A cow smuggler was arrested here on Saturday following an encounter, police said.

Equipment used in cow slaughter, including a country-made pistol, live cartridges and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused, they added.

Police got a tip-off that four persons were planning to commit some crime in Navada Bhajdu jungle here, following which the police reached the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Seeing the police, the group fired at the cops and the police fired in retaliation, Jain said.

Following the encounter, police arrested Salman, while three others managed to escape, he added.

Salman and his associates have been smuggling cows for the past 3-4 months, the SP said.

Salman, during interrogation, told the police that he and his cousin, along with two other persons used to slaughter stray cows and sell their meat in Muslim localities, the SP added.

Salman's associates have been to jail earlier in connection with cow slaughter and are history-sheeters, the police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023