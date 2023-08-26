Left Menu

Army porter found dead in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:19 IST
A 32-year-old Army porter was found dead in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bhawani village of Nowshera, was found dead in the forest area of Ghai Kote with both his hands tied with plastic strips, they said.

Kumar was working as a porter with the Army and was reported missing on Friday morning, they said, adding that police have started their investigation to ascertain the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people blocked Jammu-Poonch National Highway at Muradpur in Rajouri district following the death of Bhupinder Sharma (32) at a hospital this morning.

Sharma, a resident of Rajouri town, was allegedly assaulted by unidentified persons on the outskirts of his village six days ago, the officials said, adding that he succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College Jammu.

As the body of the deceased reached his home town, his relatives and neighbours took to the streets and blocked the highway, demanding a probe to bring the culprits to book, they said.

The over two-hour-long blockade was lifted after Rajouri's Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh assured action against the culprits.

