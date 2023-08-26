Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as Chhari Mubarak, left for Pahalgam from here on Saturday for special prayers on August 31 which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:26 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as ''Chhari Mubarak'', left for Pahalgam from here on Saturday for special prayers on August 31 which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra. The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage. Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the mace, carried it en route to the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Giri will carry the holy mace to perform 'pujan' and have ‘darshan’ in the early morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31 after having night halts at Pahalgam on Saturday and Sunday, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29 and Panchtarani August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023