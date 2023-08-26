Left Menu

UP cop killed after being hit by truck in Kaushambi

A head constable died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.The accident happened in the evening near Saini bus station, killing Balbir Singh Yadav 32, they said.Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Yadav, posted in Dial-112, was a resident of Rae Bareli district. The family members of the victim have been informed about his death, he said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:34 IST
A head constable died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in the evening near Saini bus station, killing Balbir Singh Yadav (32), they said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Yadav, posted in Dial-112, was a resident of Rae Bareli district. At around 4 pm, he was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a truck hit the two-wheeler from behind near the bus station, he said.

The SP said the injured policeman was taken to the district hospital. He was later referred to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The family members of the victim have been informed about his death, he said.

