Athletics-U.S. women disqualified from 4x400m relay after baton fail
The United States women's 4x400 metres relay team, who have won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, were disqualified from Saturday's semi-finals after a botched baton changeover.
The U.S. were trailing Britain after three legs when Alexis Holmes initially failed to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes and by the time she got hold of it she appeared to have gone beyond the "blue box". The U.S. recovered to finish second behind the British in the heat but were marked as disqualified. They are likely to appeal.
Earlier, their hot favourite men's team had gone through safely. Both finals are on Sunday.
