North Korea approves return of its citizens from abroad -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 03:01 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has approved the return of its citizens abroad after years of strict border restrictions during the COVID pandemic, citing the "eased worldwide pandemic situation," state media reported on Sunday.
The individuals will be put under a seven-day isolation upon return, news agency KCNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- COVID
Advertisement