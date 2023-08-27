Left Menu

Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the citys mayor has told a television station. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take. Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement.

PTI | Jacksonville | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 03:04 IST
Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says
  • Country:
  • United States

Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city's mayor has told a television station. Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT ''there are a number of fatalities'' inside the store but didn't give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university. ''This is unacceptable,'' Deegan told the station. ''One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.'' Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said. Further details were not immediately available. The city says it and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference shortly. The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
3
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023