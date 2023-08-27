Left Menu

3 arrested as police bust inter-state robbery gang in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-08-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 09:20 IST
Three persons were arrested as an inter-state robbery gang was busted in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The gang was allegedly involved in robberies in Jharkhand and Odisha, they said. Acting on a tip-off, two members of the gang were arrested from the Jagannathpur police station area on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

They were arrested based on the inputs given by another member of the gang who was held in a murder case in Seraikela-Kharswan district a few days back, he said.

The gang was involved in three robbery cases in Seraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, and five such incidents in various parts of Odisha, he added.

Three country-made pistols, five live cartridges, five sickles, two motorcycles bought with the robbed money and mobile phones were seized from them, Shekhar said.

Raids were underway to nab other members of the gang, he said.

