Left Menu

Karnataka govt sets up panel to probe into alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 09:33 IST
Karnataka govt sets up panel to probe into alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.

Issuing an order to this effect on Friday, the government said it expected the commission led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha to submit the report in three months.

The government order said it has taken a serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led the deaths of people.

The order further said the departments concerned will have to provide the documents required for the investigation and all necessary facilities including staff, space, stationery, vehicle and equipment needed to operate an office.

The ruling Congress has been alleging large scale irregularities in the COVID management during the previous BJP rule in the state.

It had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023