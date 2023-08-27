Left Menu

BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore from truck at Bangladesh border

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 27-08-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 09:34 IST
BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore from truck at Bangladesh border
  • Country:
  • India

Gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore were seized from a truck at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Sunday.

During a search of the truck at the Petrapole checkpoint on Saturday, personnel of the BSF's 145 batallion found two packets of gold biscuits hidden in various parts of it, they said.

The truck, which entered India from Bangladesh, was otherwise empty, they added.

A total of 45 gold biscuits weighing 5.24 kg were seized from the truck, officials said.

The driver of the truck was arrested, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023