BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore from truck at Bangladesh border
Gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore were seized from a truck at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Sunday.
During a search of the truck at the Petrapole checkpoint on Saturday, personnel of the BSF's 145 batallion found two packets of gold biscuits hidden in various parts of it, they said.
The truck, which entered India from Bangladesh, was otherwise empty, they added.
A total of 45 gold biscuits weighing 5.24 kg were seized from the truck, officials said.
The driver of the truck was arrested, they added.
