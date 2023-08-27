Russia shoots down two drones over Kursk, Bryansk regions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 09:59 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down two drones overnight on Sunday in two regions bordering Ukraine.
One drone was shot down over the Bryansk region in Russia's west and another in the Kursk region, just south of it, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging channel.
There was no further information about possible damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement
Russia destroyed Ukrainian drone over Kursk region, defence ministry says
Russia stopped Ukrainian saboteur group from crossing into Bryansk region -governor
Somalia's govt says it intends to shut down access to TikTok, Telegram over content concerns