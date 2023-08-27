Russia shoots down two drones over Kursk, Bryansk regions

Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down two drones overnight on Sunday in two regions bordering Ukraine.

One drone was shot down over the Bryansk region in Russia's west and another in the Kursk region, just south of it, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging channel.

There was no further information about possible damage or casualties.

