Gujarat: 4 persons drown while swimming in river

Three brothers and one other person drowned while swimming in a river in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the four persons -- in the age group of 17 to 27 years -- ventured into the Malan river for a swim, an official from Mahuva police station said.
All the four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said.
A search and rescue operation was launched and three bodies were fished out on Saturday evening, while one was found on Sunday morning, the official said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway, the police added.
