Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine -Ukraine military
"Enemy targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The attack involved cruise missiles, he said. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack, possible damage or casualties.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, Ukraine's military said on Sunday, with air defence systems destroying missiles heading towards the capital.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for about three hours early on Sunday before they were cleared at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT), Ukraine Air Force data showed. "Enemy targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The attack involved cruise missiles, he said.
There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack, possible damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine Air Force
- Serhiy Popko
- Kyiv
- Telegram
- Russia
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Russia targets Ukrainian city of Odesa again but Kyiv says it shot down all the missiles and drones
Russian strike hits Ukrainian port of Reni on Danube - Kyiv
Ukraine retakes southeast village of Urozhaine from Russian forces - Kyiv
World News Roundup: Travis King case highlights North Korea's history of citing US racism; Ukraine retakes southeast village of Urozhaine from Russian forces - Kyiv and more
Russian attack damages grain silos at Ukraine's Danube port of Reni - Kyiv